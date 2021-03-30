At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $586,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.