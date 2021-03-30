ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ CACG opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter.

