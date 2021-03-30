Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAML stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.60. The stock has a market cap of £439.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.65).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.