Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAML stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.60. The stock has a market cap of £439.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.65).

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Dividend History for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

