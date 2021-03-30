MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEGEF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

MEG Energy stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

