AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $51.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. AAR has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

