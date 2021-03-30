Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $989,000 Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of FinServ Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FSRV opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.