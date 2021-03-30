42,218 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

