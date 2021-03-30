BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BBL stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

