Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

