Mariner LLC Purchases 17,406 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

