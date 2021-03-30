Mariner LLC Sells 465 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

