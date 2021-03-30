Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $227,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,504 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

