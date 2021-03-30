Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,349,119 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.13% of Nielsen worth $232,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,863,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

