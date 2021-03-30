Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $245,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $250.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.03 and a 200 day moving average of $229.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

