Morgan Stanley Purchases 562,362 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of U.S. Bancorp worth $252,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.