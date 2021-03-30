ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.