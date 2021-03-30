American International Group Inc. Sells 6,435 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,589,000 after buying an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

