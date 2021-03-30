Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $613,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

