Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.39% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

