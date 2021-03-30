Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $22,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $27,527,000.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABCM stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.06. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.