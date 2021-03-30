Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396,891 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Target by 64.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Target by 29.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Target by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

