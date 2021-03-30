Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Xylem by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xylem by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 80,019 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.