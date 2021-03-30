Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $16,771,000.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VCVCU opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.