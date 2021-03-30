GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,355 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

