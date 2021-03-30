Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 971.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

