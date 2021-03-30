Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 440,040 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,040 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in PPD were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 249.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

PPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

