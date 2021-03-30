Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

