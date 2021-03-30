Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,837 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.