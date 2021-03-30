Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,573 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.49% of Matador Resources worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

