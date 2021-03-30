Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

