Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

