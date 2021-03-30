EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 389,792 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

