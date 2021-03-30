Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,472 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,851,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $687.84 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.69 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

