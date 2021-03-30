Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

