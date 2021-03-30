Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,659,000 after buying an additional 102,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $341.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

