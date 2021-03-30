Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $296,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

