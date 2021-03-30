Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 39.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

