Morgan Stanley Sells 328,700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Applied Materials worth $283,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $128.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.