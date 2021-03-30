Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

