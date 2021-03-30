BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 61,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.