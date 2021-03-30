FlypMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $521,336.29 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $521,336.29 and $1,518.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5,987.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00618849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026629 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

