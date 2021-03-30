Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

