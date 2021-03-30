CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by 700.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

CBTX stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

