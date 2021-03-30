Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ARGTF stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

