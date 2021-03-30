Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GILD. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

