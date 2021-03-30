Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.17% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $411.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.