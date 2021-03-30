The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191,838 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

The AES stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

