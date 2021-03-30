CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $93,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

