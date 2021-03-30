Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

