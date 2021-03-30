SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Up 13.2% This Week

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00010489 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00058340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00211935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.00914546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00030998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Token Trading

